Longstaff set to miss rest of season with knee ligament injury

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 21-year-old sustained ligament damage in the 2-0 Premier League defeat to West Ham last Saturday and was replaced at half-time by Mohamed Diame.

The Magpies confirmed in a statement on Thursday that Longstaff is unlikely to be available again in 2018-19.

Longstaff has been something of a revelation at St. James' Park since making his debut in the Boxing Day defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

He has made 13 appearances in all competitions under Rafael Benitez, scoring twice, with his form helping the club in their battle against relegation.

Newcastle, who host Everton on Saturday, are six points above the bottom three with nine games remaining.