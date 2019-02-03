Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted he was not a "nervous person" as his side continue their bid to win the Premier League title.

Klopp's men visit West Ham on Monday, a day after Manchester City host Arsenal with the possibility of closing the gap at the top to two points.

A two-time Bundesliga winner with Borussia Dortmund, Klopp said he had no nerves as he called on his team to remain focused.

"I am not a nervous person and so I was never nervous before we won the first title at Dortmund. That's how it is," he told UK newspapers.

"Experience showed me that the way I did it in the past worked, so I didn't change. The only thing I always knew is to do the right thing as often as possible, stay focused on your own way and don't think about the other things around, and do it as much and as good as you can.

"Then, if you are good enough, it will happen. If not, it will not happen. That is pretty easy. Our tool to sort the situation is football. That is the only thing we can do."

Klopp pointed to Liverpool's run to last season's Champions League final as proof they could deal with pressure.

But with Liverpool having last won a league title in 1990, Klopp understands how desperate fans are to achieve domestic success.

"Will there be nervous moments? Yes, for sure. But don't make them bigger than they are because there were nervous situations last year, two years ago, three years ago," he said.

"The people here really, really want it and that's how it is. They want it with all they have. I get that and we will try with all we have, but there are no guarantees."