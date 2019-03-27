Kane reiterates NFL goal in bid to join greatest sportsmen

Harry Kane has reiterated his desire to join the NFL as a kicker when his football career is over as he wonders if he could become "one of the greatest sportsmen ever".

The England captain has established himself as one of the best strikers in world football, winning the Golden Boot at last year's World Cup and twice topping the Premier League scoring charts.

But Kane - a keen NFL fan - has spoken in the past of the possibility of moving into American football as a specialised kicker down the line.

The Tottenham man insists it is a very real ambition and says his competitive drive prompts him to believe he could challenge the all-time greats by making the cut in two sports.

"That's real," Kane told ESPN of his NFL aspirations. "It's something that, in 10 or 12 years, I definitely want to try.

"It goes back to that drive to be the best. Even if I download a game on my phone: can I be the best in the world?

"If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL, would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?"

Kane idolises six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and even sees some similarities between himself and the New England Patriots quarterback.

"I started watching [Brady] on YouTube," he said. "We've had a similar path being doubted when we were younger, maybe not being the best athletes as kids.

"[Brady's story] was quite a big inspiration. Not many people thought he'd become that good, or even play in the NFL, and he went on to become the best ever.

"At the time, it gave me a real boost to say, look, anything is possible. If you have that self-belief and that drive and that hunger, you can do it."