Maurizio Sarri believes Jorginho has the perfect temperament to handle the criticism that has come his way this season.

Italy international Jorginho was a flagship close-season signing from Sarri's former club Napoli and has been a mainstay as a deep-lying playmaker for the Blues this term.

The ploy worked to fine effect during Chelsea's unbeaten start to the Premier League season, but opponents have targeted the 27-year-old with increasing success over the past couple of months.

He enjoyed a fine game in Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham, however, to suggest his recent struggles might be behind him, and Sarri is adamant that he is not fazed by playing under intense scrutiny.

"Jorginho has a very strong character, a very strong personality," he said ahead of Chelsea's visit to Fulham on Sunday.

"So, I believe that he has no problem playing under pressure.

"I think that he played very well in the last match, better in the second half than in the first half. So, for him, it's very important to finish the match in that way.

"I think that he can do better. But he needs all the team to understand very well our way of football."

Chelsea are seemingly locked in a battle for fourth place with Manchester United and Arsenal – although Tottenham could be drawn in – and Sarri understands the club's expectation is that he delivers Champions League football.

The 60-year-old, who guided Napoli to Champions League campaigns in each of his three seasons at the club, said: "Of course, I would be very happy because I know very well that the target of my club is to return to the Champions League.

"I would be really very happy. I was lucky because, with Napoli, we returned to the Champions League.

"We went in Champions League three times in a row for the first time in the history of the club. I'd like very much to do the same with this club."