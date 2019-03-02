I'm in season ticket videos! Solskjaer would find it 'strange' not being Man Utd boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he would find it "strange" not being Manchester United manager next season after taking part in promotional videos for 2019-20 season tickets.

Old Trafford favourite Solskjaer is yet to find out if he has done enough to take the reins on a permanent basis after replacing Jose Mourinho in December, despite having only failed to win three of his 15 matches in charge during his caretaker stint.

A hint as to United's long-term planning may have been revealed by their use of Solskjaer in promotional material for next season.

Solskjaer was asked prior to Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton if United fans deserve to be updated on his future before deciding whether to renew, to which he replied: "I've done a video shoot on season tickets so I'm pleading with them to get their season tickets!

"It will be strange to see myself in a video if I'm not here. It's not strange doing it, though.

"My kids if they see a commercial with me in it and I'm back home in Norway - that will be strange.

"It's just part of it being here doing a commercial. As a player as well, [you do one] then suddenly you're not here anymore and you see your picture."

Solskjaer's main contender for the permanent position has largely been rumoured to be Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

United's run under Solskjaer has seen them close within five points of Spurs and the Norwegian is targeting a top-three finish, which surely further his cause for the full-time role.

"It's important to look up and upwards. Of course, the results have meant that we can challenge Tottenham now for that spot," he added.

"It's us, Chelsea, Arsenal. We're all chasing them. It's going to be an exciting race and every single game is going to be very important. You need to make sure to tip the balance in your way.

"As I said before, we're five points behind Tottenham and there's 10 games to go. We've definitely got a chance to move up the table so we'll do our best to get up there.

"Every game is a big chance for the players to say that we want to stay and it's the same for everyone around the coaching staff.

"We want to improve everyone, that's our job. The better we do the bigger the chance to be here."