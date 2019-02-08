I have to get Instagram - Guardiola unsure of Mendy whereabouts

Pep Guardiola said he did not know where Benjamin Mendy was after being informed the Manchester City defender had indicated he was in Hong Kong.

Mendy is sidelined with a knee injury and will not be available for City's next game at home to Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

The left-back has become known for his playful use of social media and the location on his Instagram story on Friday suggested he was at Hong Kong International Airport.

That came as a shock to Guardiola, however, who had granted the France international permission only to go to Europe.

"I didn't know it. F***, he's a lucky guy," Guardiola said.

"He said he was going to Paris but Hong Kong is far away.

"I don't know, I have to get Instagram because I don't know, really I don't know.

"Yesterday he was in Barcelona!"

Asked if it would be okay for Mendy to be in Hong Kong, Guardiola laughed: "No, definitely not!"

Mendy, however, sought to clear up the confusion on another of his social media accounts.

"It was just joking with my Uber driver," he wrote on Twitter. "I don't want no problems Pep."

Mendy has only made nine Premier League starts this season due to injury and Guardiola remains unsure when the 24-year-old will be back.

"His injury is not easy, meniscus external, and it's not easy," Guardiola said.

"Internal is easy, external, more complicated, he has to adapt.

"You can't return and train for two days and then you are fit. You have to be careful."