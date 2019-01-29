Huddersfield Town 0 Everton 1: Richarlison & Pickford ease the pressure on Silva

Richarlison's early goal proved decisive as 10-man Everton eased the pressure on Marco Silva with a 1-0 win over Premier League strugglers Huddersfield Town, with Jordan Pickford pulling off a pair of brilliant second-half saves.

Silva has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks following a dismal run of two wins in 10 league matches, with Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Millwall compounding Everton's misery.

Richarlison's third-minute strike put them ahead, but despite offering little for much of Jan Siewert's first game in charge, Huddersfield were handed a lifeline when substitute Lucas Digne was sent off.

Pickford made a superb stop from the resulting free-kick, and outdid his earlier effort late on to deny Elias Kachunga and secure a much-needed win.

With Idrissa Gueye left out amid links of a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Tom Davies was recalled into Everton's midfield, and the youngster made an immediate impact.

Having made a clever run into Huddersfield's box, Davies kept his cool to find Richarlison who, despite Jonas Lossl's best efforts, tucked home at the second attempt.

Cenk Tosun headed Everton's next chance wide, before turning provider with a subtle flick into Seamus Coleman, who sliced wide.

Davies tested Lossl as Everton looked to double their advantage, but an injury to Leighton Baines forced Silva into a change.

Digne was introduced but 11 minutes later he received his marching orders after hauling down Adama Diakhaby on the edge of Everton's box.

The impressive Pickford had to be alert to prevent Aaron Mooy's free-kick restoring parity and he was on hand again with 10 minutes remaining, lunging to his right to parry Kachunga's header wide and get Everton back on track.

What does it mean? Siewert facing an uphill battle

While Silva will have been impressed with Everton's resilient response to their FA Cup exit, Tuesday's encounter proves just how much work Siewert has to do at his new club.

Huddersfield had their chances after Digne's dismissal, but failed to take them – a problem that plagued former boss David Wagner – and the Terriers are now six points behind 19th-place Fulham, who came from behind to beat Brighton and Hove Albion.

Pickford to the rescue

Everton's goalkeeper has not quite looked the same since his derby day mistake at Anfield, but the England international came to the visitors' salvation with two fantastic saves.

Digne makes a dismal cameo

Baines impressed on his first Premier League start since August, though Silva would likely have had little concern about Digne's ability to step in. The former Barcelona full-back, however, got caught cold by a long ball, and had no choice but to stop Diakhaby's run and receive his marching orders.

What's next?

It does not get any easier for Siewert, as Huddersfield head to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, while Everton host Wolves at Goodison Park.