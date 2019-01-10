His start is much better than mine – Guardiola praises Solskjaer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's "incredible" start as caretaker manager at Manchester United.

Solskjaer has won his opening five matches after replacing Jose Mourinho in December – equalling Matt Busby's record in a 2-0 FA Cup victory against Reading last week.

The 45-year-old Norwegian – appointed until the end of the season – could surpass Busby's record with victory against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Asked about Solskjaer following Manchester City's 9-0 humiliation of Burton Albion in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, Guardiola reporters: "His start is much better than mine, I lost my first game and drew the second [after being appointed in 2016].

"He won all the games. He is a young manager, getting incredible results. I saw a few minutes of games they played and they played good.

"But it is not my business to talk about other opponents, we have a tough game around the corner against Wolves.

"It will be a tough game. We have one day off and then prepare for the game."

Premier League champions City are second in the league, four points behind leaders Liverpool and 12 ahead of sixth-placed United.