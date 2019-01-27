Higuain starts for Chelsea in FA Cup tie, Hazard rested

Gonzalo Higuain will make his Chelsea debut on Sunday after being named in the starting XI to face Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Argentina striker joined the Blues on loan from Juventus on Wednesday, although he was not signed in time to face Tottenham in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg a day later.

Higuain was reduced to the role of spectator as a result and watched on as Chelsea edged through on penalties after the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate.

Head coach Maurizio Sarri, who worked with Higuain at Napoli, has made eight changes to the XI that started against Spurs with only Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Ross Barkley retaining their places for the game at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard is rested from the squad completely with Willian and Bayern Munich target Callum Hudson-Odoi set to support Higuain in attack.