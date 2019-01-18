Hendrick credited with Fulham strike

Jeff Hendrick has been credited with scoring Burnley's first goal in their 2-1 win against Premier League strugglers Fulham last weekend.

Burnley triumphed 2-1 at Turf Moor thanks to own goals from defenders Joe Bryan and Denis Odoi after Andre Schurrle's stunning opener.

But the Clarets had failed to record a shot on target during the game before an appeal changed Bryan's own goal into a Hendrick strike on Friday.

The Republic of Ireland international, playing in an unfamiliar wide midfield role, was involved in both goals as Burnley came from behind.

Hendrick's powerful drive deflected in off Bryan for the equaliser, with replays appearing to show his shot was creeping in at the back post.

And Hendrick soon created what proved the winner for the Clarets when his cross was nodded into his own goal by the hapless Odoi.

Victory was Burnley's third consecutive win in the Premier League as Sean Dyche's side move away from the relegation zone.

They are next in action away to Dyche's former club Watford on Saturday.