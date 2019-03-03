Hazard follows Lampard and Drogba to reach 50 Premier League goals and assists for Chelsea

Eden Hazard became only the third Chelsea player after Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba to both score and assist 50 Premier League goals during Sunday's trip to Fulham.

The Belgium international teed up Jorginho to make the score 2-1 to Chelsea in the 31st minute, seeing him reach a half-century of assists in the top flight.

That means Hazard – who has also scored 81 times – has had a hand in 131 goals in the Premier League since joining from Lille in 2012.

He has already reached double figures for goals in a single season for the fifth time at Chelsea, needing just four more to equal his personal best of 16 in the league in the 2016-17 campaign.

The only other players to both score and assist 50 goals in the Premier League for Chelsea are Hazard's former team-mates Lampard and Drogba.