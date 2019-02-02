Gracia applauds 'special' Foster display

Watford coach Javi Gracia applauded Ben Foster for a "special" performance in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Although the match will not live long in the memory of neutrals, Foster's performance was certainly notable for four crucial saves.

Twice he acrobatically tipped Jurgen Locadia headers over, while he also kept a Lewis Dunk overhead kick out in unorthodox fashion, before denying Florin Andone when one-on-one towards the end.

Gracia was disappointed Watford were unable to take all the points, but he had to reserve praise for Foster.

"After the game I think the point is good, but we wanted to win," Gracia told BBC Sport. "I think in the first half we had game under control and didn't suffer a lot.

"But, in the second half when the game was open, they created more chances than us. Ben Foster had a special performance.

"He's a very important player for us. He has an amazing character and ambition. His experience is very good for us."

Brighton came into the match on the back of a 4-2 defeat at Fulham, and while they saw their winless run extended to five in the Premier League, Chris Hughton was impressed with the team's response.

"We looked for a reaction from the team after the Fulham game – I couldn't have asked for more," Hughton added.

"We were very good and couldn't have done any more to win or score. Their keeper was in good form.

"They're a good side, they defend well and caused us problems. On the bulk of the game we were the better side. I'm disappointed and frustrated, but not frustrated with the endeavours of our team."