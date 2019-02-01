Gomez blow for Liverpool's Bayern Champions League tie

Jurgen Klopp does not expect Joe Gomez to be fit in time for the first leg of Liverpool's Champion League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich.

England centre-back Gomez had forged an impressive partnership with Virgil van Dijk before sustaining a fractured leg in the Reds' 3-1 win over Burnley on December 5.

Gomez was originally expected to be absent for around six weeks but Liverpool, already without the suspended Van Dijk for the game against Bayern on February 19, will have to make do without the versatile defender for a little while longer.

"[There is] no return date for Joe," Klopp said.

"No, I don't think [he will face Bayern], no. Yes, after that, any time. We will see."

There was better news on Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), who has missed Liverpool's last two matches.

"[Trent is] really good. I hope he is in full training next week. That's very good then, but not for now," Klopp added.