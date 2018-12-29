Goals, glorious goals - third 5-1 in a row for referee Oliver

Referee Michael Oliver achieved a rare treble in Liverpool's Premier League clash with Arsenal on Saturday, overseeing a third successive 5-1 result.

Oliver was in the middle for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first match in charge of Manchester United last weekend, which the Red Devils won 5-1 at Cardiff City.

He was then on duty at Turf Moor on Boxing Day as Everton beat Burnley by the same scoreline.

As if that was not enough, Saturday's match at Anfield was not even the first time Oliver has officiated a 5-1 between Liverpool and Arsenal.

He was also the man with the whistle on Merseyside in February 2014, when Mikel Arteta netted a late consolation from the penalty spot after the Gunners had fallen five goals behind.

On Saturday, it was Arsenal who took the lead through Ainsley Maitland-Niles before Liverpool fired five past goalkeeper Bernd Leno, including a hat-trick for Robert Firmino.

That said, the final goal was, again, a penalty.