Fulham 1 Tottenham 2: Winks heads late winner after Alli injury

Harry Winks scored a 93th-minute header to earn Tottenham a dramatic 2-1 Premier League win at Fulham, but Mauricio Pochettino will be concerned about an injury suffered by Dele Alli.

England midfielder Alli had headed Spurs level, cancelling out a first-half own goal scored by Fernando Llorente - the striker deputising for the injured Harry Kane, who is out until March.

Alli could well be set to join Kane on the sidelines after limping off in the closing stages, but what looked like becoming a nightmare Sunday for Spurs at Craven Cottage was saved at the death by Winks.

Substitute Georges-Kevin Nkoudou delivered a wonderful whipped ball into the box from the left wing and Winks was there to condemn struggling Fulham to another defeat.