Fellaini completes move from Man Utd to Shandong Luneng

Marouane Fellaini has completed a reported £10million move from Manchester United to Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng.

Fellaini is believed to have signed a three-year deal in the CSL that will see him earn almost £30m after tax over the course of his stay in China.

The Belgium international joined United in 2013 for a reported £27m from Everton, following David Moyes from Goodison Park to Old Trafford.

Fellaini continued to be a prominent member of the United squad under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, the latter of whom was particularly vocal in his admiration for the physical midfielder and handed him a new two-year last June.

However, since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Mourinho in December he has made just one Premier League appearance.

Fellaini leaves United having won the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League once each.