Emery desperate for Arsenal to end away woes

Unai Emery is desperate for Arsenal to end their struggles away from home when they visit Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal have fallen to sixth in the table, mostly due to a poor run of six away league games without a win.

But they have a huge chance to return to winning ways when they take on bottom-placed Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium.

While Emery is wary of Huddersfield under Jan Siewert, who was appointed in January, he knows Arsenal must find form on the road.

"We started very well away, changing our mentality, but now we need to recover this confidence, to recover this performance and the next opportunity is Saturday against Huddersfield," he told UK media.

"But it is difficult. These matches are difficult and they are playing for the possibility to continue in the Premier League.

"Their last results have not been good but with their new coach, I am sure that they are going to play with a big ambition and a big performance on Saturday.

"I think they have good players with a good organisation. They push a lot and I know it will be difficult. For us as well, away games have been a challenge and each match is a new challenge."