Emery defends Arsenal's discipline after Sokratis red card

Unai Emery denied Arsenal have a disciplinary problem after Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off in the Europa League defeat to Rennes.

Sokratis received two yellow cards in the space of seven first-half minutes as Arsenal crashed to a 3-1 loss at Rennes in the opening leg of their last-16 clash.

The Greek defender's dismissal came after Lucas Torreira's red card against Tottenham in last week's Premier League's north London derby, while Alexandre Lacazette was given his marching orders in the Europa League defeat to BATE on February 14.

Asked if Arsenal have a problem with discipline, head coach Emery told reporters post-match: "No. I think it's not discipline."

"We can analyse individually these three red cards," added Emery.

Arsenal face a battle to reach the Europa League quarter-finals after Nacho Monreal's own goal and Ismaila Sarr's late header put the Gunners on the brink of elimination.

Emery's men had opened the scoring via Alex Iwobi before it all went downhill for the visitors at Roazhon Park.

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, however, is confident they can still progress to the last eight of the competition.

"At home we can win," Cech said. "We created some chances as well so we have to be positive. We've done it in the past where we've been 2-0 down and have overcome the deficit.

"One positive is that we can give it a go in the week to overcome it."