Dalglish to manage Liverpool legends in charity game

Kenny Dalglish will manage a team of Liverpool legends in a charity match against former AC Milan stars next month.

Reds great Dalglish made 515 appearances for the club between 1977 and 1990, scoring 172 goals, and enjoyed two spells as manager, first between 1985 and 1991 and then again between 2011 and 2012.

He lifted six league titles and three European Cups as a Liverpool player, before winning the top flight three times while in the dugout.

Proceeds from the game against Milan Glorie, which will be played at Anfield on March 23, will go to the LFC Foundation and AC Milan's official charity, Fondazione Milan.

Players confirmed to appear include Kaka, Andrea Pirlo, Paolo Maldini, Robbie Fowler and Steve McManaman.

"I certainly didn't expect to be taking on a manger role again, but it's all for such a great cause," Dalglish told Liverpool's official website.

"Like myself, the boys are happy to turn up and support the LFC Foundation, which helps thousands of less fortunate children and young people every year.

"It's the perfect opportunity for young fans, the future generation of the club, to enjoy the famous atmosphere of Anfield, which many won't have had the pleasure of before."