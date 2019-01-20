Dalglish texts me before matches - Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk described the reverence Liverpool reserves for their greatest players as he revealed that Kenny Dalglish has been texting him before matches during the Reds' Premier League title charge this season.

The 27-year-old defender has become a fans' favourite at Anfield since his £75million move from Southampton in January 2017, shortly after which he exchanged telephone numbers with Dalglish.

Reds hero Dalglish, who has twice managed the club and is now a director, won six top-flight titles and three European Cups as a player with Liverpool and Van Dijk described the positive effect he has on Jurgen Klopp's high-flying squad.

"Kenny Dalglish gave me his mobile number in the very beginning and told me to ring him at any time," Van Dijk told the club's official website.

"It is unbelievable when he sometimes sends me messages before games. That is what Liverpool is about.

"Like most clubs, Liverpool have some private boxes for players available. I have my own box for my family here. To get there, you have to walk through the boardroom.

"On matchdays, that is like walking in a museum. Almost every Liverpool legend is present."

Van Dijk has played all but 35 minutes of Liverpool's Premier League campaign this season, taking his appearances for the club in all competitions to 51.

With Klopp's men four points clear at the top of the league table, Van Dijk indicated that he and his team-mates are aware of the legendary status they could attain by bringing the top-flight title to Anfield for the first time since 1990.

"I just love to hear all the stories from the guys who used to play for this magical club," he added.

"When you have meant something to this club, they will never forget you.

"You are Liverpool forever."