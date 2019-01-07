Clyne explains decision to snub Cardiff for Bournemouth

Nathaniel Clyne says manager Eddie Howe was key to his decision to join Bournemouth rather than Cardiff City.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock hit out at Clyne and parent club Liverpool this week after claiming he was led to believe the full-back would be heading to south Wales during the transfer window.

But the England international instead linked up with the Cherries on loan until the end of the season and made his debut in the 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

"[Bournemouth] have a great manager and that's what urged me to come here," said Clyne. "I have looked a lot at how Bournemouth play and it is similar to my style.

"I got the call and my agent said: 'Get packed, you're ready to go.' It was a nice five-hour drive down here.

"I have gone a whole season and a half without really playing consistent football, which is unusual for me. Knowing you are fit and you can go out there and play, but constantly not getting selected for the team is a bit disappointing.

"I would rather go out and find another club which would give me the opportunities to play games."