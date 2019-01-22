BREAKING NEWS: Cardiff continue to 'pray' for Sala

Cardiff City will continue to "pray for positive news" over missing striker Emiliano Sala.

The French Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed the 28-year-old was onboard a plane that has gone missing while travelling from Nantes to Cardiff late on Monday.

A Cardiff statement read: "We were very shocked upon hearing the news that the plane had gone missing. We expected Emiliano to arrive last night into Cardiff and today was due to be his first day with the team.

"Our owner, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, and chairman, Mehmet Dalman, are all very distressed about the situation.

"We made the decision first thing this morning to call off training with the thoughts of the squad, management staff and the entire Club with Emiliano and the pilot.

"All of us at Cardiff City FC would like to thank our fans, and the entire footballing family for their support at this difficult time.

"We continue to pray for positive news."