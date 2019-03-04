Bournemouth secure highly rated Brooks to new contract

Highly rated Wales international David Brooks has signed a new "long-term" contract with Bournemouth, the club have announced.

Brooks, 21, only joined Bournemouth in July, but he has enjoyed a seamless transition to England's top flight and become a key part of Eddie Howe's team.

A technically gifted attacking midfielder who can also play out wide, Brooks has scored six Premier League goals and set up another four in 23 appearances, prompting rumours linking him with clubs including Tottenham.

The former Sheffield United prospect missed most of February with an ankle injury and made his return in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Howe has been overjoyed by Brooks' impact, while the player is surprised by his swift adaptation considering he only started nine Championship matches last season.

Speaking to the club's official website, Howe said: "David has impressed everyone from the minute he stepped through the door, with his mature, creative performances on the pitch backed up by a good attitude and professional lifestyle off it.

"This contract means he can concentrate on developing his game with us, and it's been an excellent start to David's AFC Bournemouth career."

Brooks added: "When talks started about a new deal it was something I wanted, and it didn't take long to sort out.

"When I arrived at the club, not many people would have anticipated the start I have made - myself included.

"I'm happy with the amount of games I've played and the performances I've put in for the team.

"I've loved every minute of my time here so far and I'm really happy to extend my contract."