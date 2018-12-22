Bournemouth 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Brooks brilliance ends losing run

David Brooks scored both goals as Bournemouth ended a three-game losing run in all competitions with a 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

A fine finish in each half from the 21-year-old secured all three points for Eddie Howe's side, who had lost back-to-back league matches before going down 1-0 to Chelsea in the EFL Cup this week.

Brighton were unlucky to be behind after a good first-half showing, but they rarely looked likely to get back into the game once Lewis Dunk was sent off with 17 minutes of normal time remaining.

Chris Hughton's side have now failed to beat Bournemouth since a 3-2 win in England's third tier back in January 2008.

Asmir Begovic made good saves to deny Yves Bissouma and Jurgen Locadia before Brooks broke the deadlock 21 minutes in, beating Leon Balogun before blasting home left-footed from the edge of the area.

It was a goal that was at odds with Brighton's control over much of the first half, and only another fine sprawling stop from Begovic prevented Dunk from heading in an equaliser before the interval.

Bournemouth assumed control over proceedings after the break, though, and Brighton's task appeared to be beyond them when Dunk was given a second booking for lunging to trip up Callum Wilson.

Brooks made certain of the win four minutes later, racing to meet substitute Ryan Fraser's cross and looping a header over Mat Ryan and into the right-hand corner of the net.



What does it mean? Bournemouth in top eight for Christmas

A run of seven defeats in their last eight games, and no goals scored in their last three, had left Bournemouth feeling a little blue ahead of the Christmas period.

However, this victory over their south-coast rivals means they will be in the top eight of the table come December 25, which fans would almost certainly have signed on for before the season started.

Brighton have a nine-point cushion to the bottom three, but Hughton will be a little concerned by how little his side threatened in the second half after playing so well in the first.



Brooks shows a clinical touch

Brooks' goals each showcased a very difficult skill that this impressive young winger managed to make look easy. He is fast becoming Bournemouth's most important player.



Dunk leaves Brighton in trouble

Dunk's crude attempt to stop Wilson running away from him left the visitors with little chance of salvaging a result, and his imminent suspension comes at a time when Shane Duffy has been banned for the last three games. Not ideal for Hughton.



What's next?

Bournemouth head to Wembley to take on Tottenham on Boxing Day, while Brighton host Arsenal