Alderweireld ignoring talk of Spurs departure

Toby Alderweireld is not entertaining the notion that his Tottenham contract extension may have paved the way for a transfer away from the club, saying he remains "only focused on things on the pitch".

The Belgium international would have been out of contract at the end of the season but Tottenham took up their option to extend his contract until 2020, allaying fears around the club that he could leave on a free transfer.

Alderweireld endured a frustrating, injury-plagued 2017-18 campaign in which he made just 14 Premier League appearances but has bounced back this term, featuring in all but two of Spurs' domestic league games.

The 29-year-old reportedly rejected a long-term contract in 2018, prompting suggestions he could join Manchester United, but he insisted his focus remains on Spurs.

"I'm very happy to stay another year," Alderweireld told reporters. "It was [a clause] in my contract and I'm happy Spurs gave me the confidence to stay another year.

"I am only focused on things on the pitch."

The defender's contract extension reportedly includes a clause that would allow him to leave for £25 million in the transfer window that follows the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

Alderweireld refused to be drawn into talk of a move, though, and said his performances reflected his commitment to Mauricio Pochettino's side.

"People can see every time I play that I give 100 per cent for this club," he said.

"This is what I keep doing every time I play.

"This is my fourth season and I'm very happy. I'm doing everything to help the team."