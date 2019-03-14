Giroud hat-trick inspires Chelsea rout

The Blues travelled to Ukraine with a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg in London a week ago and any faint hopes that Alyaksandr Khatskevich's side had of clawing its way back into the tie were extinguished by Giroud's fifth-minute opener.

The Frenchman added a second shortly after the half-hour mark before Marcos Alonso tapped in a third just before the interval.

Giroud completed his hat-trick in the 59th minute and Callum Hudson-Odoi added a fifth 12 minutes from time as Maurizio Sarri's side made it four wins from their last five games in all competitions.

Fresh from his call-up to the France squad earlier on Thursday, Giroud got Chelsea up and running when Willian's corner was deflected into his path six yards out and the 32-year-old had the simple task of steering home.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was denied by a fine Denys Boyko save soon after before Giroud grabbed his second in the 33rd minute by applying a superb finishing touch to Alonso's cross from 12 yards.

Provider then turned scorer on the stroke of half-time when Alonso prodded in from close-range after smart play down the right by Hudson-Odoi.

Serhiy Sydorchuk was denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga and the post in quick succession after the restart before Giroud brought up his hat-trick just before the hour with a neat header from Willian's free-kick.

Not long after Alonso crashed a free-kick against the crossbar, the impressive Hudson-Odoi sealed a memorable away day by collecting Giroud's pass and clipping past Boyko.