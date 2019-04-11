Premier League
UEFA Europa League

Alonso steals first-leg lead for Chelsea

Marcos Alonso snatched a precious 1-0 away win for Chelsea in its UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg at Slavia Prague on Friday (NZST).

Bongarts

The Blues started with N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard on the bench and were outplayed for long periods until Alonso headed in an unlikely winner four minutes from time.

Victory was scarcely deserved for Chelsea, with Kepa Arrizabalaga starring in the away goal and the notion of a kind draw for the visitor put to bed by an excellent Slavia display.

But Maurizio Sarri's decision to rest key men was ultimately justified as his side prepare to visit Liverpool on Monday (NZST) in complete control of this European tie ahead of next week's return leg.

News Football UEFA Europa League
Previous Alexander-Arnold savouring 'fun' title race
Read
Alexander-Arnold savouring 'fun' title race
Next Arsenal on track for Europa League semi-finals
Read
Arsenal on track for Europa League semi-finals

Latest Stories