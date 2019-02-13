Neymar backs PSG to win Champions League

The Brazil star missed the first leg of the club's last-16 tie with Manchester United as he is recovering from a metatarsal injury.

PSG made light work of Neymar's absence, and that of striker Edinson Cavani, claiming a 2-0 win at Old Trafford that puts it in a commanding position to reach the quarter-finals.

The Ligue 1 leader has yet to win Europe's biggest prize even amid the huge financial backing of owners Qatar Sports Investments, but Neymar believes its wait will end this year.

The 27 year-old also expects to be fully fit to play a part in PSG's run to glory, with the final taking place on 1 June at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

"PSG will be Champions League champion," he said. "PSG is not just about me - it has an awesome team with great athletes and a genius coach.

"Besides, the PSG fans are like a 12th player when we are playing in Paris. I have no doubts that we will be champions and that I will be playing."

Neymar admits it is difficult to be sidelined with a foot injury for the second year in succession, but he thinks his problems have made him grow as a player.

"The treatment has just begun," he said. "It will be a long journey and I will have little victories day by day. Thank God I have great professionals by my side and the support of PSG as well as the support from fans all over the world.

"I have played football since I was a little child so, yes, it's very hard to be away from football, from the club's routine and from the fans' warmth. In 2018 I faced something similar and I know how bad it is, but that experience made me stronger and more prepared to face what's coming now."