Liverpool sinks Bayern to seal place in quarters

Sadio Mane's brace inspired Liverpool to a convincing 3-1 win at Bayern Munich and a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Senegal forward's 26th-minute opener gave Jurgen Klopp's side a priceless away goal but, in a similar vein to the goalless first leg at Anfield, the action was fitful and error-strewn for the most part.

Bayern was level at the break thanks to Joel Matip's own goal but Niko Kovac's side was never able to mount a sustained victory push.

A typically dominant Virgil van Dijk powered in to leave a forlorn Bayern with a mountain to climb and Mane administered the knockout blow six minutes from time.

Fabinho, a surprise omission from the Liverpool starting XI, was soon pressed into action when Jordan Henderson suffered an early ankle injury.

The visitors settled well despite that setback and - moments after Roberto Firmino flashed a snapshot wide - Mane brilliantly brought down Van Dijk's raking ball, spun a needlessly marauding Manuel Neuer and chipped in a sublime finish.

Liverpool's lead lasted until six minutes before half-time when Serge Gnabry darted in behind Andy Robertson and Matip put through his own goal with Robert Lewandowski lurking.

Neuer dealt unconvincingly with a well-hit Mohamed Salah drive that was straight at him in the 50th minute, with Bayern struggling for rhythm.

Gnabry remained a reliable outlet – not to mention a menace for Robertson – and he whipped a dangerous ball between the goalmouth and a sliding Lewandowski as the hour passed.

However, the Poland striker would like to have given Van Dijk far more work before the defender rose at the back post to power home James Milner's 69th-minute corner.

Bayern was finished and Mane added late gloss on the end of Salah's floated cross.