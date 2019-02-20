Premier League
UEFA Champions League

City in control after Stirling, Sane late show

Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling scored late goals as 10-man Manchester City stunned Schalke at Veltins Arena to claim a 3-2 first-leg win in their Champions League last-16 tie.

Bongarts

Despite leading through Sergio Aguero's 18th-minute effort, City was behind at the break after Nabil Bentaleb scored a pair of spot-kicks.

The first of those, awarded after a lengthy period of deliberation and confusion, was given for a handball against Nicolas Otamendi, who was booked for that transgression and then picked up a second yellow card with 22 minutes remaining.

Pep Guardiola appeared content to settle for just a one-goal deficit at that point, yet substitute Sane had other ideas, brilliantly firing in an 85th-minute free-kick to equalise against his former club, and Sterling then latched on to Ederson's long clearance to score a 90th-minute winner on a wild night in Gelsenkirchen.

News Manchester City Football UEFA Champions League
Previous Late double puts Atleti in the driver's seat
Read
Late double puts Atleti in the driver's seat
Next Di Maria screamer lights up PSG romp
Read
Di Maria screamer lights up PSG romp

Latest Stories