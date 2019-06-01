LaLiga
Applause given for Reyes ahead of UCL final

A round of applause was held for Jose Antonio Reyes at Wanda Metropolitano ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, less than 24 hours after his death in a car accident.

Former Sevilla, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid player Reyes died in the accident at the age of 35 on Saturday.

The crowd at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano — made up of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool fans ahead of the final — stood as one to applaud Reyes in a fitting tribute. 

"UEFA and European football are deeply saddened by the terrible news that Jose Antonio Reyes has passed away and I would like to express my sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones for their loss," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said.

"He had a glittering career and won numerous honours wherever he played and I am shocked and saddened that his life has been so tragically cut short."

Reyes signed for second-tier Spanish club Extremadura in January, and the Royal Spanish Football Federation has confirmed seven of Monday's (AEST) planned Segunda Division fixtures have been postponed as a result of his death.

