Aguero, Sane show no mercy as City buries Schalke

Manchester City cruised into the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals as Sergio Aguero's brace sparked a 7-0 home thumping of Schalke and crushing 10-2 aggregate victory.

Pep Guardiola's men sat firmly in the driving seat after a come-from-behind 3-2 success in Gelsenkirchen last month and they were never in danger of letting the lead slip against a passive opponent.

Aguero struck twice and Leroy Sane once in the space of seven first-half minutes before Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus humiliated the visitors after half-time.

Schalke, which is in danger of Bundesliga relegation, seemed resigned to its fate from the outset as it sat deep and invited a second-leg defeat that casts a doubt over Domenico Tedesco's future.

