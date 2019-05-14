Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Premier League
Monday 13 May

  • Ligue 1: Rennes vs Guingamp, 1:00am, beIN 2
  • Premier League: Brighton vs Man City, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Burnley vs Arsenal, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Fulham vs Newcastle, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Leicester vs Chelsea, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Liverpool vs Wolves, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Man Utd vs Cardiff, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Southampton vs Huddersfield, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Tottenham vs Everton, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Watford vs West Ham, 2:00am, TBC
  • Ligue 1: Lille vs Bordeaux, 3:00am, beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Mainz, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: SPAL v s Napoli, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Barcelona vs Getafe, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Atletico vs Sevilla, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Sociedad vs Real Madrid, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Athletic vs Celta, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Betis vs Hesca, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Girona vs Levante, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Rayo vs Valladolid, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Valencia vs Alaves. 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Villarreal vs Eibar, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Leganes vs Espanyol, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL League 2 Play Off Semi Final: Mansfield Town vs Newport County, 5:00am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Atlanta vs Orlando, 6:33am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Marseille vs Lyon, 7:00am, beIN 2
  • MLS: DC United vs Sporting KC, 7:00am, beIN 2ONNECT
  • SPFL Premiership: Rangers vs Celtic, 11:00pm, beIN 2
  • EFL League 1 Play Off Semi Final: Doncaster vs Charlton, 11:15pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

 

Tuesday 14 May

  • Super Lig: Besiktas vs Alanyspor, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL League 2 Play Off Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Forest Green vs Tranmere, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • SPFL Premiership: St Mirren vs Hamilton, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Wednesday 15 May

  • EFL Championship Play Off Semi-Final 2nd Leg: West Brom vs Aston Villa, 7:00am, beIN 2

 

Thursday 16 May

  • EFL Championship Play Off Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Leeds vs Derby, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • SPFL Premiership: Play Off Semi- Final 1st Leg, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Toronto vs DC United, 12:08pm, beIN 2

 

Friday 17 May

  • EFL League 1 Play Off Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Portsmouth vs Sunderland, 6:45am, beIN 2

 

Saturday 18 May

  • EFL League 1 Play Off Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Charlton vs Doncaster, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • SPFL Premiership: Dundee vs St Mirren, 11:30pm, beIN 2 

 

Sunday 19 May

  • Bundesliga: Bayern vs Frankfurt, 1:30am, beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Bremen vs Leipzig, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Dusseldorf vs Hannover, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Nuremburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hertha vs Leverkusen, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Mainz vs Hoffenheim, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs Dortmund, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Schalke vs Stuttgart, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs Augsburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL Premiership: Play Off Semi-Final 2nd Leg, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Trabzonspor vs Besiktas, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Multi Goal, 6:00am, beIN 2
  • La Liga: Alaves vs Girona, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Celta v s Rayo, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Espanyol vs Sociedad, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Getafe vs Villarreal, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Huesca vs Leganes, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Sevilla vs Bilbao, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Levante vs Atletico, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Eibar v s Barcelona, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Real Madrid vs Betis, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Valladolid vs Valencia, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: PSG vs Dijon, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: St Etienne vs Nice, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs Rennes, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Lille vs Angers, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Lyon vs Caen, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Toulouse vs Marseille, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: San Jose vs Chicago, 7:55am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Philadelphia vs Seattle, 11:38am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Houston vs DC United, 12:38pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Sporting KC vs Vancouver, 12:38pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

 

Monday 20 May

  • Super Lig: Bursaspor vs Goztepe, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL Premiership: Celtic vs Hearts, 2:00am, beIN 2
  • SPFL Premiership: Kilmarnock vs Rangers, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Galatasaray vs Basaksehir, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • CAF CC - Final 1st Leg: RS Berkane vs Zamalek, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: LA Galaxy vs Colorado, 12:08pm, beIN 2
