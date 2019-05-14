Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

WATCH every Premier League game LIVE on beIN CONNECT
Monday 13 May
- Ligue 1: Rennes vs Guingamp, 1:00am, beIN 2
- Premier League: Brighton vs Man City, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Burnley vs Arsenal, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Fulham vs Newcastle, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Leicester vs Chelsea, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Liverpool vs Wolves, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Man Utd vs Cardiff, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Southampton vs Huddersfield, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Tottenham vs Everton, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Watford vs West Ham, 2:00am, TBC
- Ligue 1: Lille vs Bordeaux, 3:00am, beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Mainz, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: SPAL v s Napoli, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Barcelona vs Getafe, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Atletico vs Sevilla, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Sociedad vs Real Madrid, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Athletic vs Celta, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Betis vs Hesca, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Girona vs Levante, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Rayo vs Valladolid, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Valencia vs Alaves. 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Villarreal vs Eibar, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Leganes vs Espanyol, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL League 2 Play Off Semi Final: Mansfield Town vs Newport County, 5:00am, beIN 2
- MLS: Atlanta vs Orlando, 6:33am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Marseille vs Lyon, 7:00am, beIN 2
- MLS: DC United vs Sporting KC, 7:00am, beIN 2ONNECT
- SPFL Premiership: Rangers vs Celtic, 11:00pm, beIN 2
- EFL League 1 Play Off Semi Final: Doncaster vs Charlton, 11:15pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tuesday 14 May
- Super Lig: Besiktas vs Alanyspor, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL League 2 Play Off Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Forest Green vs Tranmere, 6:45am, beIN 2
- SPFL Premiership: St Mirren vs Hamilton, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Wednesday 15 May
- EFL Championship Play Off Semi-Final 2nd Leg: West Brom vs Aston Villa, 7:00am, beIN 2
Thursday 16 May
- EFL Championship Play Off Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Leeds vs Derby, 6:45am, beIN 2
- SPFL Premiership: Play Off Semi- Final 1st Leg, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Toronto vs DC United, 12:08pm, beIN 2
Friday 17 May
- EFL League 1 Play Off Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Portsmouth vs Sunderland, 6:45am, beIN 2
Saturday 18 May
- EFL League 1 Play Off Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Charlton vs Doncaster, 6:45am, beIN 2
- SPFL Premiership: Dundee vs St Mirren, 11:30pm, beIN 2
Sunday 19 May
- Bundesliga: Bayern vs Frankfurt, 1:30am, beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Bremen vs Leipzig, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Dusseldorf vs Hannover, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Nuremburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Hertha vs Leverkusen, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Mainz vs Hoffenheim, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs Dortmund, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Schalke vs Stuttgart, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs Augsburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- SPFL Premiership: Play Off Semi-Final 2nd Leg, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Trabzonspor vs Besiktas, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Multi Goal, 6:00am, beIN 2
- La Liga: Alaves vs Girona, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Celta v s Rayo, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Espanyol vs Sociedad, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Getafe vs Villarreal, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Huesca vs Leganes, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Sevilla vs Bilbao, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Levante vs Atletico, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Eibar v s Barcelona, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Real Madrid vs Betis, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Valladolid vs Valencia, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: PSG vs Dijon, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: St Etienne vs Nice, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs Rennes, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Lille vs Angers, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Lyon vs Caen, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Toulouse vs Marseille, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: San Jose vs Chicago, 7:55am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Philadelphia vs Seattle, 11:38am, beIN 2
- MLS: Houston vs DC United, 12:38pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Sporting KC vs Vancouver, 12:38pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Monday 20 May
- Super Lig: Bursaspor vs Goztepe, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- SPFL Premiership: Celtic vs Hearts, 2:00am, beIN 2
- SPFL Premiership: Kilmarnock vs Rangers, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Galatasaray vs Basaksehir, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- CAF CC - Final 1st Leg: RS Berkane vs Zamalek, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: LA Galaxy vs Colorado, 12:08pm, beIN 2