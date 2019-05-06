Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

WATCH every Premier League game LIVE on beIN CONNECT
Monday 6 May
- La Liga: Eibar v s Betis, Midnight, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Chelsea vs Watford, 1:00am, POP-Up 1
- Premier League: Huddersfield vs Man Utd, 1:00am, beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Toulouse vs Rennes, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Dusseldorf, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Villarreal, 2:15am, beIN 2
- Premier League: Arsenal vs Brighton, 3:30am, beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Monaco vs St Etienne, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Galatasaray vs Besiktas, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs Frankfurt, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Valladolid vs Atheltic, 4:30am, beIN 2 La Liga: Huesca vs Valencia, 6:45am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Lyon vs Lille, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Sporting KC vs Atlanta, 1:20pm, beIN 2
Tuesday 7 May
- Super Lig: Trabzonspor vs Kayserispor, 5:30am, beIN 2
- Premier League: Man City vs Leicester, 7:00am, beIN 1
Wednesday 8 May
- Copa Libertadores: Club Nacional vs Porteno, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Zamora vs Atletico MG, 10:15am, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Alianza vs Palestino, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: River vs Internacional, 12:30pm, beIN 2
Thursday 9 May
- Copa Sudamericana: Merida vs Arg Juniors, 8:00am, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Cruziero v s Emelec, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Gremio vs UC, 10:15am, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Huracan vs Lara, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Rosario vs Libertad, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Columbus vs LA Galaxy, 11:38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Chicago vs New England, 12:08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Atletico JR vs Melgar, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: LDU Quito vs San Jose, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras vs San Lorenzo, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Penarol vs Flamengo, 12:30pm, beIN 2
Friday 10 May
- EFL League 2 Play Off Semi Final: Newport County vs Mansfield Town, 6:45am, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Godoy vs Conception, 10:15am, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Olimpia vs Cristal, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Boca vs Atletico PR, 12:30pm, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Jorge vs Tolima, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saturday 11 May
- EFL League 2 Play Off Semi Final: Tranmere vs Forest Green, 6:45am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: St Etienne vs Montpellier, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- SPFL Premiership: Aberdeen vs Hearts, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Vancouver vs Portland, 2:08pm, beIN 2
- EFL Championship Play Off Semi Final: Aston Villa vs West Brom, 11:30pm, beIN 2
Sunday 12 May
- Ligue 1: Angers vs PSG, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Hertha, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Dortmund vs Dusseldorf, 1:30am, beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Hannover vs Freiburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Bremen, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Leipzig vs Bayern, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs Schalke, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Nuremburg vs Monchengladbach, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship Play Off Semi Final: Derby vs Leeds, 4:15am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Nice vs Nantes, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL League 1 Play Off Semi Final: Sunderland vs Portsmouth, 6:30am, beIN 2
- MLS: Chicago vs Minnesota, 12:08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Seattle vs Houston, 2:08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- SPFL Premiership: Rangers vs Celtic, 11:00pm, beIN 2
Monday 13 May
- Ligue 1: Rennes vs Guingamp, 1:00am, beIN 2
- Premier League: Brighton vs Man City, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Burnley vs Arsenal, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Fulham vs Newcastle, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Leicester vs Chelsea, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Liverpool vs Wolves, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Man Utd vs Cardiff, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Southampton vs Huddersfield, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Tottenham vs Everton, 2:00am, TBC
- Premier League: Watford vs West Ham, 2:00am, TBC
- Ligue 1: Lille vs Bordeaux, 3:00am, beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Mainz, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: SPAL v s Napoli, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Barcelona vs Getafe, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Atletico vs Sevilla, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Sociedad vs Real Madrid, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Athletic vs Celta, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Betis vs Hesca, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Girona vs Levante, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Rayo vs Valladolid, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Valencia vs Alaves. 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Villarreal vs Eibar, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- La Liga: Leganes vs Espanyol, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL League 2 Play Off Semi Final: Mansfield Town vs Newport County, 5:00am, beIN 2
- MLS: Atlanta vs Orlando, 6:33am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Marseille vs Lyon, 7:00am, beIN 2
- MLS: DC United vs Sporting KC, 7:00am, beIN 2ONNECT
- SPFL Premiership: Rangers vs Celtic, 11:00pm, beIN 2
