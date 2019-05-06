Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Premier League
Liverpool and Manchester City enter the final stretch in what's been an enthralling Premier League title race. Find out which side will prevail LIVE on beIN SPORTS this weekend.

Monday 6 May

  • La Liga: Eibar v s Betis, Midnight, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Chelsea vs Watford, 1:00am, POP-Up 1
  • Premier League: Huddersfield vs Man Utd, 1:00am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Toulouse vs Rennes, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Dusseldorf, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Villarreal, 2:15am, beIN 2
  • Premier League: Arsenal vs Brighton, 3:30am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Monaco vs St Etienne, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Galatasaray vs Besiktas, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs Frankfurt, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Valladolid vs Atheltic, 4:30am, beIN 2 La Liga: Huesca vs Valencia, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Lyon vs Lille, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Sporting KC vs Atlanta, 1:20pm, beIN 2

 

Tuesday 7 May

  • Super Lig: Trabzonspor vs Kayserispor, 5:30am, beIN 2
  • Premier League: Man City vs Leicester, 7:00am, beIN 1

Wednesday 8 May

  • Copa Libertadores: Club Nacional vs Porteno, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Zamora vs Atletico MG, 10:15am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Alianza vs Palestino, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: River vs Internacional, 12:30pm, beIN 2

 

Thursday 9 May

  • Copa Sudamericana: Merida vs Arg Juniors, 8:00am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Cruziero v s Emelec, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Gremio vs UC, 10:15am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Huracan vs Lara, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Rosario vs Libertad, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Columbus vs LA Galaxy, 11:38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Chicago vs New England, 12:08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Atletico JR vs Melgar, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: LDU Quito vs San Jose, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras vs San Lorenzo, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Penarol vs Flamengo, 12:30pm, beIN 2

 

Friday 10 May

  • EFL League 2 Play Off Semi Final: Newport County vs Mansfield Town, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Godoy vs Conception, 10:15am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Olimpia vs Cristal, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Boca vs Atletico PR, 12:30pm, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Jorge vs Tolima, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

 

Saturday 11 May

  • EFL League 2 Play Off Semi Final: Tranmere vs Forest Green, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: St Etienne vs Montpellier, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL Premiership: Aberdeen vs Hearts, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Vancouver vs Portland, 2:08pm, beIN 2
  • EFL Championship Play Off Semi Final: Aston Villa vs West Brom, 11:30pm, beIN 2

 

Sunday 12 May

  • Ligue 1: Angers vs PSG, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Hertha, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Dortmund vs Dusseldorf, 1:30am, beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Hannover vs Freiburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Bremen, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Leipzig vs Bayern, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs Schalke, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Nuremburg vs Monchengladbach, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship Play Off Semi Final: Derby vs Leeds, 4:15am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Nice vs Nantes, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL League 1 Play Off Semi Final: Sunderland vs Portsmouth, 6:30am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Chicago vs Minnesota, 12:08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Seattle vs Houston, 2:08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL Premiership: Rangers vs Celtic, 11:00pm, beIN 2
  • EFL League 1 Play Off Semi Final: Doncaster vs Charlton, 11:15pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

 

Monday 13 May

  • Ligue 1: Rennes vs Guingamp, 1:00am, beIN 2
  • Premier League: Brighton vs Man City, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Burnley vs Arsenal, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Fulham vs Newcastle, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Leicester vs Chelsea, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Liverpool vs Wolves, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Man Utd vs Cardiff, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Southampton vs Huddersfield, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Tottenham vs Everton, 2:00am, TBC
  • Premier League: Watford vs West Ham, 2:00am, TBC
  • Ligue 1: Lille vs Bordeaux, 3:00am, beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Mainz, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: SPAL v s Napoli, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Barcelona vs Getafe, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Atletico vs Sevilla, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Sociedad vs Real Madrid, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Athletic vs Celta, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Betis vs Hesca, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Girona vs Levante, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Rayo vs Valladolid, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Valencia vs Alaves. 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Villarreal vs Eibar, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • La Liga: Leganes vs Espanyol, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL League 2 Play Off Semi Final: Mansfield Town vs Newport County, 5:00am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Atlanta vs Orlando, 6:33am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Marseille vs Lyon, 7:00am, beIN 2
  • MLS: DC United vs Sporting KC, 7:00am, beIN 2ONNECT
