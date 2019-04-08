Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

WATCH every Premier League game LIVE on beIN CONNECT
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
Monday 8 April
- Ligue 1 Reims vs Lille, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Ankaragucu vs Fenerbahce, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Everton vs Arsenal, 1:05am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Hoffenheim, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Valladolid vs Sevilla, 2:15am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Nice vs Montpellier, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs Bremen, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Celta vs Sociedad, 4:30am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Levante vs Huesca, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship: Birmingham vs Sheffield United, 6:45am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Betis vs Villarreal, 6:45am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: PSG vs Strasbourg, 7:00am, beIN 2
Tuesday 9 April
- Super Lig: Rizespor vs Besiktas, 5:00am, beIN 2
- Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham, 7:00am, beIN 1
Wednesday 10 April
- EFL Championship: Bristol City vs West Brom, 6:45am, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Atletico PR vs Tolima, 10:15am, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Olimpia vs Godoy, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: DC United vs Montreal, 12:08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Internacional vs Palestino, 12:30pm, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Penarol vs LDU Quito, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: San Lorenzo vs Melgar, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Thursday 11 April
- EFL Championship: Birmingham vs Shef United, 6:45am, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Cruziero vs Huracan, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Club Nacional vs Zamora, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Cristal vs Conception, 10:15am, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Porteno vs Atletico MG, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Boca vs Jorge, 12:30pm, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Gremio vs Rosario, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras vs Atletico JR, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: UC vs Libertad, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Colorado vs Seattle, 1:08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Friday 12 April
- Copa Libertadores: River vs Alianza, 10:00am, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Flamengo vs San Jose, Midday, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Emelec vs Lara, 2:00pm, beIN 2
Saturday 13 April
- Super Lig: Buraspor vs Trabzonspor, 5:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Nuremburg vs Schalke, 6:30am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Nantes vs Lyon, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Leicester vs Newcastle, 7:00am, beIN 1
- MLS: Chicago vs Vancouver, 12:38pm, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Espanyol vs Alaves, 11:00pm, beIN 2
- Premier League: Tottenham vs Huddersfield, 11:30pm, beIN 1
Sunday 14 April
- Super Lig: Rizespor vs Goztepe, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Bremen vs Freiburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Hannover vs Monchengladbach, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Leipzig vs Wolfsburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs Leverkusen, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Brighton vs Bournemouth, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Burnley vs Cardiff, 2:00am, POP-Up 2
- Premier League: Fulham vs Everton, 2:00am, beIN 1
- Premier League: Southampton vs Wolves, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship: Sheff United vs Millwall, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Huesca vs Barcelona, 2:15am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Marseille vs Nimes, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Besiktas vs Basksehir, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Man Utd vs West Ham, 4:30am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Dortmund vs Mainz, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship: Leeds vs Sheff Weds, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Atletico vs Celta, 4:30am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Monaco vs Reims, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Sevilla vs Betis, 6:45am, beIN 2
- CAF CL: Ahly vs Sundowns, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Seattle vs Toronto, 8:08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: New England vs Atlanta, 11:38am, beIN 2
- MLS: Colorado vs DC United, 1:08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: LA Galaxy vs Philadelphia, 2:38pm, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Valladolid vs Getafe, 10:00pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship: Wigan vs Norwich, 11:00pm, beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Hertha, 11:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Monday 15 April
- LaLiga: Bilbao vs Rayo, Midnight, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Rennes vs Nice, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Dusseldorf vs Bayern, 1:00am, beIN 2
- Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Man City, 1:05am, beIN 1
- LaLiga: Sociedad vs Eibar, 2:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: St Etienne vs Bordeaux, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Liverpool vs Chelsea, 3:30am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Augsburg, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray, 4:00am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Girona vs Villarreal, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Valencia vs Levante, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Lille vs PSG, 7:00am, beIN 2
- MLS: Sporting KC vs NY Red Bulls, 11:20am, beIN 2