Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Monday 8 April

  • Ligue 1 Reims vs Lille, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Ankaragucu vs Fenerbahce, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Everton vs Arsenal, 1:05am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Hoffenheim, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Valladolid vs Sevilla, 2:15am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Nice vs Montpellier, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs Bremen, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Celta vs Sociedad, 4:30am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Levante vs Huesca, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Birmingham vs Sheffield United, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Betis vs Villarreal, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: PSG vs Strasbourg, 7:00am, beIN 2

Tuesday 9 April

  • Super Lig: Rizespor vs Besiktas, 5:00am, beIN 2
  • Premier League: Chelsea vs West Ham, 7:00am, beIN 1

 

Wednesday 10 April

  • EFL Championship: Bristol City vs West Brom, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Atletico PR vs Tolima, 10:15am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Olimpia vs Godoy, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: DC United vs Montreal, 12:08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Internacional vs Palestino, 12:30pm, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Penarol vs LDU Quito, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: San Lorenzo vs Melgar, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Thursday 11 April

  • EFL Championship: Birmingham vs Shef United, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Cruziero vs Huracan, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Club Nacional vs Zamora, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Cristal vs Conception, 10:15am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Porteno vs Atletico MG, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Boca vs Jorge, 12:30pm, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Gremio vs Rosario, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras vs Atletico JR, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: UC vs Libertad, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Colorado vs Seattle, 1:08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Friday 12 April

  • Copa Libertadores: River vs Alianza, 10:00am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Flamengo vs San Jose, Midday, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Emelec vs Lara, 2:00pm, beIN 2

Saturday 13 April

  • Super Lig: Buraspor vs Trabzonspor, 5:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Nuremburg vs Schalke, 6:30am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Nantes vs Lyon, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Leicester vs Newcastle, 7:00am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Chicago vs Vancouver, 12:38pm, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Espanyol vs Alaves, 11:00pm, beIN 2
  • Premier League: Tottenham vs Huddersfield, 11:30pm, beIN 1

Sunday 14 April

  • Super Lig: Rizespor vs Goztepe, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Bremen vs Freiburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hannover vs Monchengladbach, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Leipzig vs Wolfsburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs Leverkusen, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Brighton vs Bournemouth, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Burnley vs Cardiff, 2:00am, POP-Up 2
  • Premier League: Fulham vs Everton, 2:00am, beIN 1
  • Premier League: Southampton vs Wolves, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Sheff United vs Millwall, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Huesca vs Barcelona, 2:15am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Marseille vs Nimes, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Besiktas vs Basksehir, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Man Utd vs West Ham, 4:30am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Dortmund vs Mainz, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Leeds vs Sheff Weds, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Atletico vs Celta, 4:30am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Monaco vs Reims, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Sevilla vs Betis, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • CAF CL: Ahly vs Sundowns, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Seattle vs Toronto, 8:08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: New England vs Atlanta, 11:38am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Colorado vs DC United, 1:08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: LA Galaxy vs Philadelphia, 2:38pm, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Valladolid vs Getafe, 10:00pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Wigan vs Norwich, 11:00pm, beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Hertha, 11:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Monday 15 April

  • LaLiga: Bilbao vs Rayo, Midnight, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Rennes vs Nice, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Dusseldorf vs Bayern, 1:00am, beIN 2
  • Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Man City, 1:05am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Sociedad vs Eibar, 2:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: St Etienne vs Bordeaux, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Liverpool vs Chelsea, 3:30am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Augsburg, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Fenerbahce vs Galatasaray, 4:00am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Girona vs Villarreal, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Valencia vs Levante, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Lille vs PSG, 7:00am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Sporting KC vs NY Red Bulls, 11:20am, beIN 2

 

