Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.

Monday 1 April

SPFL Premiership: Celtic vs Rangers, midnight, beIN 2

LaLiga: Girona vs Bilbao, 9:00am, beIN 2

MLS: Toronto vs New York City FC, 1:08pm, beIN 2

LaLiga: Rayo vs Betis, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: St Etienne vs Nimes, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Premier League: Cardiff vs Chelsea, 2:05am, beIN 1

Checkatrade Trophy Final: Portsmouth vs Sunderland, 2:30am, beIN 2

Bundesliga: Hannover vs Schalke, 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Sevilla vs Valencia, 3:15am, beIN 2

Ligue 1: Nantes vs Lille, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Premier League: Liverpool vs Tottenham, 4:30am, beIN 1

Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Stuttgart, 5:00am, beIN 2

LaLiga: Valladolid vs Sociedad, 5:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Huesca, 7:45am, beIN 2

Ligue 1: Toulouse vs PSG, 8:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Orlando vs DC United, 11:50am, beIN 2

MLS: LA Galaxy vs Portland, 2:08pm, beIN 2

Tuesday 2 April

Premier League: Arsenal vs Newcastle, 8:00am, beIN 1

Wednesday 3 April

LaLiga: Atletico vs Girona, 6:30am, beIN 2

LaLiga: Espanyol vs Getafe, 7:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Premier League: Wolves vs Man Utd, 7:45am, beIN 1

Premier League: Watford vs Fulham, 7:45am, POP-Up 1

French Cup SF: Lyon vs Rennes, 8:10am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Villarreal vs Barcelona, 8:30am, beIN 2

Copa Sudamericana: Mineros vs Sol, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Libertadores: Porteno vs Club Nacional, 11:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Libertadores: San Jose vs LDU Quito, 11:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Libertadores: San Lorenzo v Palmeiras, 11:15am, beIN 2

Copa Libertadores: Atletico PR vs Boca, 1:30pm, beIN 2

Copa Libertadores: Melgar vs Junior, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Libertadores: Palestino vs Alianza, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Sudamericana: Uni Catolica vs Colo Colo, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Thursday 4 April

Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs Reims, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Bilbao vs Levante, 6:30am, beIN 2

LaLiga: Eibar vs Rayo, 7:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Huesca vs Celta, 7:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Premier League: Man City vs Cardiff, 7:45am, beIN 1

Premier League: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace, 7:45am, POP-Up 1

Premier League: Chelsea vs Brighton, 7:45am, POP-Up 2

SPFL Premiership: St Mirren v s Celtic, 7:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

French Cup SF: PSG vs Nantes, 8:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Valencia vs Real Madrid, 8:30am, beIN 2

Copa Libertadores: Atletico MG vs Zamora, 11:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Libertadores: Conception vs Godoy, 11:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Libertadores: Internacional vs River, 11:15am, beIN 2

Copa Libertadores: Emelec vs Cruzeiro, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Libertadores: Flamengo vs Penarol, 1:30pm, beIN 2

Copa Libertadores: Lara vs Huracan, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Libertadores: Tolima vs Jorge, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Sudamericana: Independiente vs Binacional, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Sudamericana: UTC vs Cerro, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Friday 5 April

LaLiga: Sevilla vs Alaves, 6:30am, beIN 2

LaLiga: Leganes vs Valladolid, 7:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Sociedad vs Betis, 8:30am, beIN 2

Copa Libertadores: UC vs Gremio, 11:00am, beIN 2

Copa Sudamericana: Arg. Juniors vs Mérida, 11:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Libertadores: Libertad vs Rosario, 1:00pm, beIN 2

Copa Sudamericana: Cali vs Gurani, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saturday 6 April

Bundesliga: Mainz vs Freiburg, 7:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Bordeaux vs Marseille, 7:45am, beIN 2

Premier League: Southampton vs Liverpool, 8:00am, beIN 1

Sunday 7 April

LaLiga: Girona vs Espanyol, midnight, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

EFL Championship: Norwich v s QPR, 1:30am, beIN 2

SPFL Premiership: Hearts vs Hibernian, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Premier League: Bournemouth vs Burnley, 2:00am, POP-Up 2

Premier League: Huddersfield vs Leicester, 2:00am, POP-Up 1

Premier League: Newcastle vs Crystal Palace, 2:00am, beIN 1

Bundesliga: Hertha vs Dusseldorf, 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs Leipzig, 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Schalke vs Frankfurt, 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs Nuremburg, 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs Hannover, 2:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

*CLOCKS MOVE BACK ONE HOUR in New Zealand at 3am

EFL Championship: Birmingham vs Leeds, 3:00am, beIN 2

LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Eibar, 3:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Lyon vs Dijon, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Rayo vs Valencia, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Super Lig: Galatasaray vs Malatyspor, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Guingamp vs Monaco, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Barcelona vs Atletico, 6:45am, beIN 2

LaLiga: Alaves vs Leganes, 10:00pm, beIN 2

SPFL Premiership: Motherwell vs Rangers, 11:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Getafe vs Bilbao, 11:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Monday 8 April