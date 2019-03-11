Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Premier League
Monday 11 march

  • LaLiga: Celta vs Betis, midnight, beIN 2
  • EFL Championship: Birmingham vs Aston Villa, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Liverpool vs Burnley, 1:00am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: St Etienne vs Lille, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Chelsea vs Wolves, 3:05am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Nuremburg, 3:30 am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Girona vs Valencia, 4:15am, beIN 2
  • Turkish Super Lig: Besiktas v Konyaspor, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Rennes vs Caen, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Arsenal vs Man Utd, 5:30am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Hannover vs Leverkusen, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Sevilla vs Sociedad, 6:30am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Levante vs Valladolid, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Valladolid vs Real Madrid, 8:45am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Marseille vs Nice, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 12 March

  • Super Lig: Galatasaray vs Antalyaspor, 6:00am, beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Dusseldorf vs Frankfurt, 8:30am, beIN 2
  • SPFL: St Mirren vs Kilmarnock, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Wednesday 13 March

  • Ligue 1: Dijon vs PSG, 7:00am, beIN 2
  • EFL Championship: Bristol City vs Ipswich, 8:45am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Boca vs Tolima, 11:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Olimpia vs Conception, 11:15, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras vs Melgar, 11:15, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Cristal vs Godoy, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Gremio vs Libertad, 1:30pm, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Nacional vs Atletico MG, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Thursday 14 March

  • EFL Championship: Norwich v s Hull, 8:45am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Cruzeiro vs Lara, 11:15am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Porteno vs Zamora,11:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: San Lorenzo vs Junior, 11:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Flamengo vs LDU Quito, 1:30pm, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Internacional vs Alianza, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: River Plate vs Palestino, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: UC vs Rosario, 1:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Friday 15 March

  • Copa Libertadores: Penarol vs San Jose, 11:00am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Atletico PR vs Jorge, 1:00pm, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Emelec vs Huracan, 3:00pm, beIN 2

Saturday 16 March

  • Super Lig: Fenerbahce vs Sivasspor, 6:30am, beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs Freiburg, 8:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Lille vs Monaco, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Sociedad vs Levante, 9:00am, beIN 2

 

Sunday 17 March

  • LaLiga: Huesca vs Alaves, 1:00am, beIN 2
  • EFL Championship: Leeds vs Sheffield United, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Schalke vs Leipzig, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Hannover, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs Dusseldorf, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Bournemouth vs Newcastle, 4:00am, beIN 1
  • Premier League: Burnley vs Leicester, 4:00am, POP-Up 2
  • Premier League: West Ham vs Huddersfield, 4:00am, POP-Up 3
  • EFL Championship: Stoke vs Reading, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Celta, 4:15am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Lyon vs Montpellier, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Besiktas vs Goztepe, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hertha vs Dortmund, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid, 6:30am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Nimes vs Strasbourg, 8:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Leganes vs Girona, 8:45am, beIN 2

Monday 18 march

  • LaLiga: Eibar vs Valladolid, Midnight, beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs Bremen, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL: Dundee vs Celtic, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Kayserispor vs Basaksehir, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Reims vs Nantes, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Fulham vs Liverpool, 3:15am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Nuremburg, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Espanyol vs Sevilla, 4:15am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Bordeaux vs Rennes, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Bursaspor vs Galatasaray, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Everton vs Chelsea, 5:30am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Bayern vs Mainz, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Valencia vs Getafe, 6:30am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Villareal vs Rayo, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Betis vs Barcelona, 8:45am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: PSG vs Marseille, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

 

