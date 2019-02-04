Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

WATCH every Premier League game LIVE on beIN CONNECT
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
Monday 4 February
- Ligue 1: Nimes vs Montpellier, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Leicester vs Man Utd, 3:05am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Mainz, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Betis vs Atletico, 4:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Saint Etienne vs Strasbourg, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Antalyaspor vs Besiktas, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Man City vs Arsenal, 5:30am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs Freiburg, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Alaves, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tuesday 5 February
-
Premier League: West Ham vs Liverpool, 9:00am, beIN 1
Wednesday 6 February
- French Cup: Entente vs Nantes, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- French Cup: Bastia vs Caen, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Strongest vs Libertad, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Sudamericana: Calera vs Chapecoense, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Thursday 7 February
- French Cup: Villefranche Beaujolais vs PSG, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Everton vs Man City, 8:45am, beIN 1
- French Cup: Rennes vs Lille, 9:05am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Defensor vs Barcelona, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Delfin vs Caracas, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Palestino vs Medellin, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Sudamericana: Botafogo vs Defensa, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Sudamericana: Calera vs Chapecoense, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Friday 8 February
- French Cup: Guingamp vs Lyon, 9:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Sudamericana: Santani vs Once, 12:30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saturday 9 February
- U20 Africa Cup Of Nations: South Africa vs Burundi, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Mainz vs Leverkusen, 8:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Dijon vs Marseille, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Valladolid vs Villareal, 9:00am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sunday 10 February
- Premier League: Fulham vs Man Utd, 1:30am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Dortmund vs Hoffenheim, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Leipzig vs Frankfurt, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs Hertha, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Hannover vs Nuremburg, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Wolfsburg, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Crystal Palace vs West Ham, 4:00am beIN POP-Up 2
- Premier League: Huddersfield vs Arsenal, 4:00am, beIN 3
- Premier League: Liverpool vs Bournemouth, 4:00am, beIN 1
- Premier League: Southampton vs Cardiff, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Watford vs Everton, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Brighton vs Burnley, 4:00am, beIN 1
- EFL Championship: Nottm Forest vs Brentford, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: PSG vs Bordeaux, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship: Stoke vs West Brom, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Espanyol vs Vallencano, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Leganes vs Betis, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Scottish Cup: TBC v TBC, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Monday 11 February
- LaLiga: Leganes vs Betis, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Scottish Cup: Round Of 16, 1:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Round 21, 2:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Tottenham vs Leicester, 2:30am, beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Montpellier vs Monaco, 3:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Bremen vs Augsburg, 3:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier League: Man City vs Chelsea, 5:00am beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Guingamp vs Lille, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Rennes vs St Etienne, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Round 21, 5:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Dusseldorf vs Stuttgart, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Bilbao vs Barcelona, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT