Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Manchester City's Premier League blockbuster against Arsenal headlines a mouth-watering week of LIVE football on beIN SPORTS.

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

Monday 28 January

  • LaLiga: Valladolid v Celta, 12am beIN 2
  • SPFL: St Mirren v Hibernian, 2.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Montpellier v Caen, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Bayern v Stuttgart, 3.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Girona v Barcelona, 4.15am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Amiens v Lyon, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL: Livingstone v Rangers, 5am beIn 3
  • Bundesliga: Dusseldorf v RB Leipzig, 6am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Valencia v Villarreal, 6.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Huesca, 6.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Espanyol v Real Madrid, 8.45am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: PSG v Rennes, 9am beIN 3

Tuesday 29 January

  • Super Lig: Basaksehir vs Kasimpasa, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Fenerbache vs Malatyaspor, 6am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Alaves vs Rayo, 9am, beIN 2

Wednesday 30 January

  • Premier League: Arsenal vs Cardiff, 8:45am, beIN POP-Up 2 
  • Premier League: Fulham vs Brighton, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Huddersfield vs Everton, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Wolves vs West Ham, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Man Utd vs Burnley, 9:00am, beIN POP-Up 1
  • Premier League: Newcastle vs Man City, 9:00am, beIN 1
  • French League Cup: Guingamp vs Monaco, 7:05 am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Real Garcilaso vs Deportivo LG, 10:30 am, beIN 2

Thursday 31 January

  • Premier League: Bournemouth vs Chelsea, 8:45am, beIN POP-Up 1 
  • Premier League: Southampton vs Crystal Palace, 8:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Premier League: Liverpool vs Leicester, 9:00am, beIN 1
  • Premier League: Tottenham vs Watford, 9:00am, beIN POP-Up 2 
  • French League Cup: Strasbourg vs Bordeaux, 4:45 am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Nantes vs Saint Etienne, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Nacional vs Delfin, 8:15 am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Defensor vs Bolivar, 10:30 am, beIN 2

Saturday 2 FEBRUARY

  • Super Lig: Fenerbahce vs Goztepe, 4:30am, beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Hannover vs Leipzig, 6:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Preston vs Derby, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Lille vs Nice, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL: Kilmarnock vs Hearts, 6:45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Huesca vs Valladolid, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Davis Cup: Austria vs Chile, 11:00pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Levante vs Getafe, 11:00pm, beIN 2

 

Sunday 3 FEBRUARY

  • Premier League: Tottenham vs Newcastle, 1:30am, beIN 1
  • Premier League: Brighton vs Watford, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Burnley vs Southampton, 4am, beIN POP-Up 2 
  • Premier League: Chelsea vs Huddersfield, 4am, beIN 1
  • Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Fulham, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Everton vs Wolves, 4am, beIN Pop-Up 1 
  • Premier Legaue: Cardiff vs Bournemouth, 6:30am, beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Trabzonspor vs Ankaragucu, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs Dusseldorf, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs Bayern, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Dortmund, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hertha vs Wolfsburg, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Nuremburg vs Bremen, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Sheffield United vs Bolton, 2am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Sociedad vs Bilbao, 2:15 am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Schalke vs Monchengladbach, 4:30, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Leeds vs Norwich, 4:30am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Barcelona vs Valencia, 4:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Rennes vs Amiens SC, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Celta vs Sevilla, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Stade Reims vs Marseile, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Villareal vs Espanyol, 10pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL: St. Johnstone vs Celtic, 11:30pm, beIN 2

Monday 4 February

  • Premier League: Leicester vs Man Utd, 3:05am, beIN 1
  • Premier League: Man City vs Arsenal, 5:30am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Nimes vs Montpellier, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Mainz, 1:30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Betis vs Athletio, 2:15am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Saint Etienne vs Strasbourg, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Antalyaspor vs Besiktas, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Eibar vs Girona, 4:30am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Alaves, 6:45am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Lyon vs PSG, 7am, beIN 3
