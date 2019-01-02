Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Premier League
Manchester City's Premier League blockbuster against Liverpool headlines another bumper week of football LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

Wednesday 2 January

  • EFL Championship: Derby v Middlesbrough, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Nottingham Fores v Leeds, 4am beIN 2

Thursday 3 January

  • Premier League: Newcastle v Manchester United, 9am beIN 1
  • Premier League: Wolves v Crystal Palace, 8.45am beIN POP-Up 1
  • Premier League: Bournemouth v Watford, 8.45am beIN POP-Up 2
  • Premier League: Chelsea v Southampton, 8.45am beIN POP-Up 3
  • Premier League: Huddersfield v Burnley, 8.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: West Ham v Brighton, 8.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Friday 4 January

  • Premier League: Manchester City v Liverpool, 9am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Villarreal v Real Madrid, 9.30am beIN 2

Saturday 5 January

  • LaLiga: Levante v Girona, 7am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Espanyol v Leganes, 9am beIN 2
Sunday 6 January

  • LaLiga: Valladolid v Rayo Vallecano, 1am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Alaves v Valencia, 4.15am beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: Toulouse v Nice, 8am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Huesca v Real Betis, 8.45am beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: Bourges v Lyon, 8.55am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Monday 7 January

  • LaLiga: Eibar v Villarreal, 12am beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: Andrezieux v Marseille, 12.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid, 4.15am beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: Bordeaux v Le Havre, 5.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid v Real Sociedad, 6.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Getafe v Barcelona, 8.45am beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: GSI Pontivy v PSG, 8.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
