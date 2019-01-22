Premier League
Turkish Super Lig

Ba joins Adebayor, Robinho at Istanbul Basaksehir

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has signed for Istanbul Basaksehir.

Getty Images

Watch the Turkish Super Lig LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

Ba last played for Shanghai Shenhua, scoring five goals in 17 Chinese Super League appearances last year.

And the 33-year-old is returning to the Super Lig having had two previous spells with Besiktas, his new club confirming the move on Tuesday.

Istanbul Basaksehir is six points clear at the top of the table as it seeks its first-ever Super Lig title.

Ba's arrival boosts its attacking options further following the signing of former Brazil forward Robinho earlier this month.

Ex-Arsenal and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor is also on Istanbul Basaksehir's books, as well as on-loan Barcelona winger Arda Turan.

News Football Istanbul Basaksehir
Previous Tottenham's Alli ruled out until March
Read
Tottenham's Alli ruled out until March
Next Messi rested, Boateng set to debut against Sevilla
Read
Messi rested, Boateng set to debut against Sevilla

Latest Stories