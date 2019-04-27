Premier League
Woodwork denies Toffees as Palace clings to draw

Everton hit the woodwork twice as it was held to a frustrating 0-0 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace despite dominating the contest.

Away goalkeeper Jordan Pickford did not have a single save to make at Selhurst Park, but Marco Silva's men could not find a breakthrough at the other end despite applying consistent pressure.

The draw means Everton loses ground in the race to finish seventh and earn a potential UEFA Europa League place. It now sits four points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers — two further adrift than it was at kick-off — despite edging up to eighth in the table.

Palace, which remains 12th, has now gone nine Premier League matches without beating Everton.

Everton was the better side in a quiet first half, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin hitting a left-footed strike straight at goalkeeper Vicente Guaita from a good opening and Idrissa Gueye seeing a long-range drive comfortably saved.

The visitors came closer still just after the break, Bernard firing a deflected effort against the foot of the post from just inside the box after Patrick van Aanholt's poor clearance fell into his path.

Richarlison then had a vociferous penalty claim correctly turned down after a challenge from Van Aanholt, as his side's frustration grew.

Substitute Cenk Tosun, who scored in October's reverse fixture, was so close to finding a late breakthrough, his elaborate flick from Seamus Coleman's cross forcing a tremendous reaction save from Guaita.

Lucas Digne's cross then deflected off Andros Townsend and against the woodwork in the final moments as Palace clung on for a point.

