Wolves stun Arsenal after emphatic first half

Any thoughts the Gunners would return to winning ways after a damaging defeat to Crystal Palace were extinguished during a 17-minute spell in the first half, which saw Wolves score three times.

Ruben Neves got Wolves up and running with a glorious free-kick shortly before the half-hour mark, while Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota put the game to bed before the interval after some generous defending from Unai Emery's side.

Defeat leaves Arsenal – which scored a late consolation through Sokratis Papastathopoulos – a point behind fourth-place Chelsea, while Wolves sit one point ahead of Watford in seventh.

Arsenal dominated the early exchanges but it was Wolves who carved out the first clear openings, Joao Moutinho whipping wide from 20 yards and Raul Jimenez prodding over from close range.

Neves's fourth goal of the campaign set them on their way after 28 minutes, the Portugal international curling a 25-yard free-kick inside Bernd Leno's right-hand post, before Doherty headed Jonny's cross past the flailing German goalkeeper nine minutes later.

Jota then rounded off a stunning first-half display, jinking past two defenders and squeezing a low shot through the weak resistance of the beleaguered Leno.

An Arsenal comeback failed to materialise in the second period and Jimenez should have added a fourth for the host after 68 minutes, the Mexico striker blazing wide after a flowing move.

Sokratis headed home Granit Xhaka's corner 10 minutes from time but the damage had been done during that blistering first-half spell as Wolves secured a first ever Premier League win against the Gunners.