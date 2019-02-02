Wolves impress as Silva's Everton woes worsen

The Toffees' patchy results this season have seen the Portuguese's position come under intense scrutiny and he will not be sitting any more comfortably after Wolves picked up a third straight Premier League victory to cement their place just outside the top six.

Ruben Neves's early penalty had Nuno Espirito Santo's side ahead but Everton were level midway through the first half thanks to Andre Gomes' thumping first goal for the club.

However, slack marking from a free-kick allowed Raul Jimenez to head home on the stroke of half-time and Leander Dendoncker smashed in a volley midway through the second period to secure Wolves' first win at Goodison in 40 years.

Everton had taken the lead inside three minutes of its win at Huddersfield Town in midweek, but it was its turn to fall behind early on as Leighton Baines felled Matt Doherty and Neves calmly converted the spot-kick.

The hosts almost gifted Wolves a second in the 20th minute when Tom Davies lost the ball and Jimenez fed Dendoncker, who was denied by Jordan Pickford at close quarters.

Rui Patricio surged out to thwart Theo Walcott as Everton sought a response, which duly arrived in the 27th minute thanks to Gomes' rasping drive into the roof of the net from 18 yards.

But Wolves restored the advantage as Jimenez rose unchallenged to head Joao Moutinho's delivery into the bottom-left corner.

The visitors earned some breathing space as the rebound from Diogo Jota's blocked attempt fell straight to Dendoncker to lash home from eight yards, capping an impressive day for Wolves and a torrid one for Silva and Everton.

Wins over Leicester City, West Ham United and now Everton have seen Wolves rise to seventh in the table. The usual suspects make up the top six, which has proven almost impossible to break into, but there can be no doubt that Nuno's men offer a tough test for anyone in this title race.