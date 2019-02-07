Suarez pushing for Arsenal start

Suarez agreed a move to the Premier League ahead of the transfer deadline, his opportunities at Camp Nou having become limited under Ernesto Valverde.

The 25-year-old made his Arsenal debut from the bench against Manchester City – his former club – playing 24 minutes in the 3-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium.

And after another week of getting to know his new surroundings, Emery hopes Suarez can become an important part in Arsenal's squad going forward.

"The first day last week was adaption to us and also with 25 minutes against Manchester City," he told a media conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Huddersfield Town. "But already from the first day with us, he was already [giving a] good performance.

"This week he worked Monday with our coaches and also yesterday. Today he is working with different adaptation and better than last week.

"I hope he will continue, he is improving every day with us. Then I hope he can show in the next matches how he can help us better than in the first match against Manchester City.

Arsenal travels to West Yorkshire having failed to win any of their last six away games in the league, losing the last three.

And Emery knows it is imperative they turn that form around as they look to stay in contention for Champions League qualification place at the end of the season.

"Yes [we have to win]," he said. "We have the possibility and opportunity to take the top four but we know it's not easy.

"One month ago we were in the same situation. We are strong at home, but I think we need to do better away. We started very well away, changing our mentality to get more points away.

"But now we need to recover this confidence, this performance. The next opportunity is Saturday against Huddersfield.

"We know that defensively we need to do better. We've tried playing with three and two centre-backs. We've won with three and we've won with two.

"We have to continue in our way with passion and also stay calm, but above all we must work hard and take a good feeling in training and then show it in the match.

"This week for example, we've had good days of training because the feeling of the players and their wish to work every day is good. I want to do the same on Saturday against Huddersfield.

"After that, we know we can win but if we cannot win it's different. We need to be confident and take more confidence and continue working."