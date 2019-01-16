Premier League
Premier League

Spurs' Aurier arrested on suspicion of assault

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier was released without charge after being arrested on suspicion of assault over the weekend.

Getty Images

Watch the Premier League LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

Spurs, which lost 1-0 to Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday with Aurier not in the squad, confirmed to Omnisport that the full-back was released by police without any further action being taken.

Hertfordshire police's statement read: "A 26-year-old man from Brookmans Park was arrested on suspicion of ABH [Actual Bodily Harm] and has been released with no further action."

A Spurs spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident concerning Serge Aurier this weekend and it is important to make clear he was released without any charge."

News Tottenham Football Premier LEague
Previous Henry relishing Vieira reunion
Read
Henry relishing Vieira reunion
Next Bielsa admits to spying on all Leeds' opponents
Read
Bielsa admits to spying on all Leeds' opponents

Latest Stories