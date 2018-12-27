Sensational Anderson inspires West Ham comeback

Ralph Hasenhuttl's appointment has turned around Southampton's fortunes in recent weeks, leading to back-to-back victories, but, despite Nathan Redmond's scrappy opener, they met their match in the form of West Ham's Brazilian winger.

Having netted a stunning equaliser 168 seconds after Redmond's goal, Felipe Anderson doubled his tally at the culmination of a slick counter-attack before the hour mark.

Lucas Perez should have wrapped up the win, but his failure to convert from close range ultimately mattered little as West Ham held firm to claim a third successive away win for the first time since September 2015.

Danny Ings prodded into the side netting as Southampton started in buoyant mood, though West Ham would have been ahead had Perez kept his cool from Aaron Cresswell's cut-back.

But it was after the interval that the game burst into life, when – after Lukasz Fabianski had pulled off a fine save – Redmond was able to bundle home, although it seemed that Southampton's attacker used his hand to get a vital touch.

Manuel Pellegrini's men wasted no time in responding, though, and were level inside three minutes as Felipe Anderson rifled home from the edge of the box.

And the turnaround was complete in the 59th minute, Felipe Anderson lashing high into the net after latching onto Michail Antonio's precise pass, although Southampton were adamant there was a foul in the build-up.

Jannik Vestergaard prevented Perez atoning for his earlier miss soon after, but that block was not enough to spark a comeback, as Hasenhuttl suffered his second defeat as Saints boss.