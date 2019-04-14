Salah stunner sends Liverpool back to the summit

Manchester City's 3-1 win at Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday (NZST) piled pressure on the Reds and they passed the test thanks to two second-half goals in almost as many minutes.

Star man Salah rose to an emotionally charged occasion with a thumping 25-yard effort that whistled into the top-left corner and doubled the home side's lead following Sadio Mane's headed opener.

The victory, Liverpool's first against Chelsea at Anfield in seven Premier League meetings, restored a two-point lead at the top for Jurgen Klopp's men and exorcised the demons of the infamous 2-0 loss in this fixture that shattered its 2013-2014 title hopes.

Salah, a Chelsea starter here five years ago, volleyed the earliest chance straight at Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Eden Hazard and Willian issued warnings on the counter before Mane, provider of Salah's opportunity, shot wide from the Egypt star's cut-back.

Chelsea encountered its first real disruption when a knee problem forced Antonio Rudiger to the bench before the break.

Two greater blows followed after the restart. Mane arrived at the far post to nod in Jordan Henderson's cute cross in the 51st minute and, moments later, Salah cut inside and sent Anfield ecstasy.

Hazard had an excellent pair of chances to hush the electric atmosphere, but the Belgian hit the base of the left post following Emerson Palmieri's ball over the top and then found Alisson from Willian's right-sided delivery.

Maurizio Sarri's side otherwise had precious few opportunities as their grip on fourth weakened.