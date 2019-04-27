Saints secure Premier League status with draw

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side scored first through the in-form Shane Long but trailed 2-1 at the interval after goals from Dan Gosling and Callum Wilson.

A see-saw contest on the south coast swung back in the Saints' favour in the second half, James Ward-Prowse levelling at 2-2 before substitute Matt Targett headed in Yan Valery's cross.

However, Wilson's second denied Southampton a fourth win in its past five home games, albeit the point — coupled with Cardiff City's 1-0 loss at Fulham — means it is safe with two fixtures remaining.