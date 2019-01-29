Ranieri tinkers and Fulham cruises

Glenn Murray's double gave Brighton a 2-0 lead inside 16 minutes as crosses from the Seagulls' right led to chances the striker gobbled up to reach 10 Premier League goals this season.

After Ranieri switched to a back four then brought on Luciano Vietto at half-time, Calum Chambers and Mitrovic struck to draw the scores level.

Mitrovic put Fulham ahead after beating Lewis Dunk in the air and Vietto struck late to wrap up an amazing win, moving the Cottagers to within two points of third-bottom Cardiff City.

Fulham has conceded the most goals in the Premier League this season and it took Brighton fewer than three minutes to open the scoring with a remarkably simple strike.

Right-back Martin Montoya was allowed to run unchallenged before delivering a fine cross Murray steered home after getting between defenders Denis Odoi and Maxime Le Marchand.

Murray was on target again in the 16th minute. Odoi's poor clearance allowed Davy Propper to hook the ball back into the danger zone for the veteran striker to pounce from close range.

Either side of Propper rattling the crossbar Murray missed two chances to seal his hat-trick and surely kill the game.

Chambers' stunning 20-yard volley gave Fulham a lifeline within two minutes of the restart and Mitrovic then hauled them level by showing the most desire to reach a deflected cross.

Seri hit the post but Sergio Rico had to make a brilliant save in the 72nd minute to deny Murray the match ball.

When Joe Bryan floated a superb cross into the box from the left wing, Mitrovic dominated aerially for a second time to beat Mat Ryan with an excellent downward header.

Brighton was suddenly on the ropes and Vietto's first Premier League goal sealed matters, with Tom Cairney striking the bar as a once-improbable win threatened to grow in size.